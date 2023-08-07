Democrats see Michigan and Minnesota as guides for what to do with majority power

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats in Minnesota and Michigan who won full control of their state government have used their new power to enact sweeping policy changes that have been stalled for years. Michigan and Minnesota Democrats won full control of their state governments last year and have already been able to pass gun safety packages, expanded voting rights, free meals for all students, and increased protections for abortion rights and LGBTQ+ people. The swift legislative action is being viewed as a potential roadmap for other states who may soon gain similar power. Democrats are hoping for similar election gains in 2024 in Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Hampshire.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

