Colorado to celebrate U.S. Space Command headquarters at America the Beautiful Park

Published 10:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation will hold a community celebration to commemorate the City’s designation as the permanent headquarters of the United States Space Command.

The free, public event will take place on Monday, August 7, from 5- 6 p.m., at America the Beautiful Park and will bring together congressional representatives, State, local, and community leaders including Governor Jared Polis, and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. 

Seating will be limited, and members of the public are encouraged to bring their own blankets and/or chairs.

