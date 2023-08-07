Ceremony to honor fallen El Paso County Dep. Peery who died in the line of duty in August 2022

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 marks one year since El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery died while responding to a shooting.

On Aug. 7, 2022, Dep. Peery and two Fountain Police Officers arrived at a Security-Widefield and were "immediately met with gunfire."

The 39-year-old SWAT operator and father of two was shot at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Before coming to El Paso County, Peery served in the Infantry from 2001 to 2014 before beginning his career as a police officer in Bakersfield, Calif.

"Andrew is a hero," Sargeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department told KRDO in 2022. "He was a hero when he worked here, and every day he gave his heart to this community. I can only assume that he went on to do the same for where he ultimately paid that ultimate sacrifice."

Today, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office honored his memory in a special remembrance ceremony. The ceremony happened at 10 a.m.

KRDO streamed that ceremony above.

During that shooting, former marine Alex Paz also lost her life. Alex's mother told KRDO in 2022 that she would light up a room when she walked in. She had dreams of becoming a veterinarian.