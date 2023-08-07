CBS game show ‘Superfan’ celebrates musicians like Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Pitbull

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ latest game show, “Superfan,” premiering Wednesday, gathers one musical act and their fans each week into a studio and gradually whittles the contestants down to two, giving online voters the final say on who will be crowned the ultimate superfan. “Superfan” has lured some starry first season guests, including Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain. Contestants are winnowed down through a series of competitions: Recognizing a snippet of the star’s song, identify one of their iconic images and getting inside their head for a multiple-choice question, like what would be their favorite Jennifer Lopez rom-com?

