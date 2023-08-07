Skip to Content
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head. The Chicago Sun-Times reports witnesses say the gunman was upset over noise. The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence. A neighbor, Megan Kelley, says the gunman complained about noise before shooting the girl. Police say the gunman was tackled by the girl’s father after the shooting and shot during a struggle. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

