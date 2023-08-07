1 hurt in explosion at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory plant in Texas

By Eli Masket, CNN

(CNN) — At least one factory worker was injured in an explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing and processing plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, fire officials said.

Firefighters received a call at 1:21 a.m. Monday, according to a Garland Fire Department public information officer. When the fire department arrived, the factory was on fire.

The fire alarm level was later upgraded to direct more resources toward putting it out, according to the department.

Sherwin-Williams said in a statement the fire was extinguished within a few hours. “One employee suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and has since been released,” said Julie Young, the company’s vice president of global corporate communications.

Production at the site has been suspended, she added, and an environmental assessment will be conducted when fire officials allow access to the site.

“We want to thank the first responders for assisting us and we will continue to work with the authorities as we complete our assessment,” Young said.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, and the department said while its investigation hasn’t begun, it will continue to monitor the scene due to the chemicals in the factory.

The plant manufactures mainly industrial coatings and resins, the company said.

Residents approximately a mile away reported hearing loud noises that may have been related to explosions, according to the fire department.

An earlier social media post from the fire department noted heavy road closures due to the incident.

“Multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED,” says the post. “Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.