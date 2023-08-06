Woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon woman missing on a hike in north Phoenix has been found dead and it appears to be heat-related. Phoenix Fire Department officials say 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom went hiking around 8:30 a.m. Friday and was declared missing around nine hours later by Phoenix police. Her body was found on a remote trail on the Deem Hills Recreation Area. Douglas says it will be up to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death. Authorities say Lindstrom formerly lived in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria. She was a registered nurse in Oregon and was in town visiting family.

