Start your week smart: Women’s World Cup, Trump case ruling, postpartum depression pill, arrest in dancer’s death

The weekend that was

• The United States crashed out of the Women’s World Cup in a tense penalty kicks shootout loss to Sweden, ending hopes of a third consecutive title for the Americans and marking their earliest exit ever from the tournament. Sweden will play Japan in the quarterfinals. Keep up with all the action here.

• A federal judge denied a request from Donald Trump’s legal team for a deadline extension over the handling of evidence in the 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s lawyers will have to respond by Monday afternoon to the Justice Department’s proposal for a protective order.

• The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication zuranolone for the treatment of postpartum depression – making it the first FDA-approved oral pill in the United States specifically for postpartum depression, a serious mental illness that can develop in about 1 in 7 new mothers after childbirth.

• The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said. Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station last weekend.

• Two weeks after announcing the arrest of the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, authorities in New York identified a woman whose remains were among those found over a decade ago. She was previously known as “Fire Island Jane Doe.”

The week ahead

Monday

August 7 marks 25 years since the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people and injured about 5,000. Twelve of those killed were US citizens. Terrorist group al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks.

It’s also Purple Heart Day, honoring service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the US military.

Tuesday

Voters in Ohio will cast their ballots in a special election on a measure that would make passing future state constitutional amendments more difficult — including one on the November ballot to guarantee abortion rights. The Republican-controlled state legislature pushed through the resolution in May that asks voters to raise the threshold for amending the constitution from the current simple majority to 60%. It would also increase the petitioning requirements to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. ​​The statewide vote will come one year after two of Ohio’s neighboring states — deep-red Kentucky and the political battleground state of Michigan — supported abortion rights in their own ballot measures.

Wednesday

August 9 is the deadline for US military veterans to file a claim under the PACT Act — a law passed by Congress last year that expands VA health care and benefits for millions of vets exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, Agent Orange in Vietnam, and many other hazardous substances.

Thursday

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the Consumer Price Index for July. Annual inflation in the US slowed to 3% in June — the 12th consecutive monthly decline from a whopping 9.1% in June 2022. That comes on the heels of last week’s monthly employment report showing a gain of just 187,000 jobs in July, an indication that the nation’s labor market is gradually cooling off.

Friday

Russia plans to launch its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years. The Luna-25 spacecraft is an uncrewed lander that is targeting a soft landing near the moon’s south pole. Russia’s renewed interest in the moon comes on the heels of NASA’s Artemis I mission late last year and India’s latest attempt, Chandrayaan-3, which is due to reach the moon late this month.

One Thing: Why this Trump indictment is different

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building,” which hits Hulu on Tuesday. Joining the cast this season is the one and only Meryl Streep.

In theaters

A schooner, a mysterious crate, a storm-tossed sea … That’s the setup for “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” the latest take on the legend of Dracula, which sets sail on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

In her first competitive event since 2021, legendary gymnast Simone Biles made a triumphant return, claiming first place in front of a roaring crowd at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois.

Following last week’s Hall of Fame game, Week 1 of the NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday when the Houston Texans play the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings face the Seattle Seahawks.

Quiz time!

Play me off …

‘Holiday’

With “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” hitting the big screen on Friday, it looks like it’s shaping up to be a vampire weekend… (Click here to view)

