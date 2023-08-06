Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident in disputed sea, official says

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A senior Philippine official tells The Associated Press that the Philippine government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey a diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard’s use of a water cannon against a Filipino supply boat in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine military on Sunday condemned the Chinese coast guard ship’s “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering a new batch of troops, food, water and fuel to the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed waters. The United States, the European Union and their key allies including Australia and Japan backed the Philippines and expressed concern over the Chinese ship’s actions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.