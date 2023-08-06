Days of torrential rains and floods in Austria have left 1 person dead, officials say

VIENNA (AP) — Torrential rains and heavy floods have ravaged southern Austria for the past three days, killing one person who was swept away by a quickly swelling river on Sunday. After the person fell into the river, firefighters, divers and water rescuers immediately began rescue operations, according to the press department of the Carinthia province. But rescuers were only able to recover the dead body. Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed condolences on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that “our thoughts are with the relatives” of the person killed in the flooding.

