At least 4 Syrian soldiers killed in suspected Israeli airstrikes around Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says Israeli airstrikes have hit areas around Damascus, killing at least four Syrian soldiers. Citing a military source, state television said that four other soldiers were also wounded while the strikes early Monday caused “some material damage.” The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, said the strikes targeted weapons and munitions warehouses and positions of Iran-backed militias around Damascus. They say at least six were killed and seven others wounded. Israeli authorities did not immediately comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.