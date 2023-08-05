YMCA camp session canceled, allowing staff to deal with emotional trauma of Idaho bus crash

An upcoming YMCA summer camp session in Idaho has been canceled so staff can cope with the emotional trauma of a bus crash that injured almost a dozen people. Meanwhile, Idaho State Police investigators are trying to determine the cause of Friday’s crash. Eleven passengers were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, after the bus rolled over on a winding Idaho highway. The flipped bus blocked a state highway that follows the Payette River just north of Banks, causing a massive traffic jam. The bus was carrying about 30 campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.