Turkmenistan Airlines suspends Moscow flights over safety concerns

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkmenistan’s flagship carrier, Turkmenistan Airlines, has announced it will extend its suspension of flights to Moscow until the end of October, citing safety concerns after an increase in drone attacks on the Russian capital. The suspension of flights between the Turkmen capital Ashgabat and Moscow would be in place until Oct. 28 “due to the situation in the Moscow air zone, and based on a risk assessment in order to ensure flight safety,” the airline said in a statement on Saturday. The airline put out a statement that flights between Ashgabat and Russia would instead fly to the city of Kazan, located over 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Moscow.

