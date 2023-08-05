Toll from landslide in Georgia mountain resort up to 17 dead, 18 missing

LONDON (AP) — Officials and news reports say the death toll from a landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia has increased to 17 on the third day of a search and rescue operation. The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels. The head of the Georgian Internal Affairs Ministry’s Emergency Management Service confirmed the death of 17 people and noted that 18 people were still unaccounted for.

