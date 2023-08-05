Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to easily claim the U.S. Classic.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that supported her at every turn, Biles posted the top score on three of four events. Biles showed no signs of the mental block that forced her to remove herself from multiple competitions at the 2020 Olympics. Next up is the U.S. Championships in San Jose later this month.

