Federal agency given deadline to explain why deadly Nevada wild horse roundup should continue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has asked federal land managers to explain why they should be allowed to continue capturing more than 2,500 wild horses in northeastern Nevada — a roundup opponents say is illegal and has left 31 mustangs dead in 26 days. Wild Horse Education, a nonprofit seeking to protect the horses, has sued the Bureau of Land Management and is seeking a court order to temporarily halt the roundup. Among other things, it says the agency is violating its own safety standards prohibiting roundups in extreme heat and the use of helicopters to assist in the capture of the animals when foals are present. The agency has until Monday to respond to the claims.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.