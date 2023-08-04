Vehicles set alight in Cape Town amid commuter chaos caused by minibus taxi strike
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Vehicles have been set on fire in the South African city of Cape Town after a dispute between taxi drivers and local authorities earlier in the week sparked disorder. South African media reported that the driver of a city bus was shot in the unrest. Police didn’t confirm that. But police say there have been several incidents of “public violence” and buses, trucks and private vehicles have been set on fire. The problems began after scuffles between minibus taxi drivers and police on Tuesday and Wednesday. The taxi drivers have also announced a weeklong city-wide strike.