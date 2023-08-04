Trump boasts at Alabama fundraiser that he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has delivered a speech full of defiance and bluster just a day after his third appearance in court as a criminal defendant. At an Alabama Republican Party dinner Friday night, he insulted prosecutors and declared that the charges he faces only help his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump says, “Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls.” He says one more indictment will help him “close out this election.” Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to crimes related to his efforts to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.