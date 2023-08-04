Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players

Six teenagers on a private South Dakota baseball team are facing second-degree rape charges for assaults that allegedly occurred at a June tournament. The Pennington County prosecutor announced on Thursday that a grand jury indicted six Mitchell Legion baseball players ages 17 to 19. Three younger teammates face undisclosed charges in juvenile court. The Pennington County state attorney is considering charging adults associated with the team who didn’t report the assaults. The prosecutor is charging six of the teenagers as adults because of the severity of the alleged crimes. The indictments say the victims were 16 years old.

