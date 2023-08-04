Power at the gas pump: Oregon lets drivers fuel their own cars, lifting decades-old self-serve ban
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has ended a decades-old ban on self-serve gasoline. For the first time in 72 years, motorists across the Pacific Northwest state can grab a nozzle and let the gas flow. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill Friday allowing people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump gas or doing it themselves. The law takes immediate effect. That leaves New Jersey as the only state that prohibits motorists from pumping their own gas. Some unions worry that allowing motorists to fuel up on their own will cost jobs.