Police arrest pair for 8.5 million-euro theft of jewelry and cash from Barcelona airport passengers

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in northeastern Spain said Friday they arrested two men who allegedly stole carry-on luggage containing some 8.5 million euros ($9 million) worth of jewelry and cash from departing passengers at Barcelona’s airport. Catalonia’s regional police department said Friday that video footage from airport security cameras helped investigators identify the pair who allegedly stole the bags Wednesday. A police official says the men were arrested as they drove out of Barcelona. He says the missing luggage and their contents were in the trunk. Spanish state news agency EFE said the owners were Russians catching an Emirates airline flight. It said the carry-on bags contained watches and jewelry, including a 47-carat ring valued at $5 million.

