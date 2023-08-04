New Jersey to hold three-day state funeral for late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will send off Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died after being hospitalized this week, with a three-day state funeral. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that Oliver’s remains would lie in state in the capitol rotunda Thursday, followed by a similar honor in her home county’s historic courthouse on Aug. 11. A funeral is set for Aug. 12 in Newark’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Beginning Friday flags on state buildings will fly half-staff in honor of Oliver for the next month.

