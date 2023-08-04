Mexico City arrests neighboring state’s attorney general, who accuses ex-soccer star of corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors from Mexico City took the extreme and unusual step of getting marines to accompany them across state lines and arrest Uriel Carmona, the attorney general of the neighboring state of Morelos, and spirit him back to the capital. Carmona says he is the victim of a political conspiracy involving former soccer star Cuauhtémoc Blanco, currently the governor of Morelos state. Mexico City prosecutors charged Carmona with obstructing the investigation into the 2022 killing of a Mexico City woman whose body was dumped in Morelos state. But Carmona said Friday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the arrest because Carmona was investigating Blanco’s alleged ties to drug traffickers.

