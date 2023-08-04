Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a 2021 Connecticut law that eliminated the state’s longstanding religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities. Democratic state Attorney General William Tong calls Friday’s decision a “full and resounding affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of Connecticut’s vaccine requirements.” He says it’s beyond dispute that vaccines save lives. The plaintiffs had argued that Connecticut violated religious freedom protections by removing the exemption. They said the 2021 law is hostile to religious believers and jeopardizes their rights to medical freedom and child rearing. The plaintiffs intend to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.