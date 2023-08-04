‘Cuddling’: Just what the doctor ordered for rescued walrus calf in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf is being nursed back to health after being found on its own about four miles inland by oil field workers in Alaska. The male Pacific walrus was found Monday and flown across the state Tuesday from the North Slope to Seward, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based. Staff with the nonprofit research facility and public aquarium are caring for the roughly 200-pound animal, which was found to be dehydrated and possibly fighting an infection. Among other things, staff at the center are “cuddling” the animal to help keep him calm. State wildlife officials say Pacific walruses live in the Bering and Chukchi seas but are occasionally observed in areas like the Beaufort Sea.

