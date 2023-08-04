CSPD asking for help identifying suspect in January Homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 8, 2023.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call on Jan. 8 in the 300 block of E. Brookside Street. When they arrived, officers found a deceased male in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the suspect was known to be in the Colorado Springs downtown area prior to the homicide and left the downtown area with a group of individuals. From there he traveled to the area of E. Brookside St. The suspect is described as an African American male, possibly 5’6” - 5’9” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a grey cap, a dark hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans, and New Balance tennis shoes. A photo of him can be seen above.

The suspect's vehicle parked downtown

According to CSPD, after the homicide, the suspect returned to his vehicle in the downtown area and left the area in his vehicle shortly after. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2014 model or newer.

Anyone who knows this suspect or has information about the crime is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.