Colorado Springs Police releases Internal Affairs investigation into use of force against a veteran

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department Internal Affairs Unit released information into the personal investigation into the use of force incident involving a Black veteran and officers.

13 Investigates first reported on the arrest of Dalvin Gadson in December 2022. According to Gadson's attorneys, he was pulled over by CSPD officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022, for reportedly not having license plates on the back of his sedan.

According to court documents, officers claimed they observed Gadson exhibiting "slurred speech" and one officer claimed they "observed a knife" in the center console of his car. When officers approached the vehicle and demanded Gadson get out, the officers claimed they noted the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

That's when Gadson told officers he wasn't getting out of his car, but did open the door with his legs hanging out. After roughly 30 seconds of interactions between Gadson and the officers, body-worn camera footage shows officers trying to remove him from the car with force.

In the video previously obtained by 13 Investigates, two officers are seen punching and kicking Gadson. He was ultimately arrested on two felony charges of 2nd-degree assault on a police officer and multiple misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and driving under the influence.

Attorneys for Gadson filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ofc. Colby Hickman, Ofc. Matthew Anderson, and Ofc. Christopher K. Hummel, in December.

The lawsuit states Gadson suffered head and back injuries, and still suffers "ongoing emotional distress, with significant PTSD type symptoms, including sadness, anxiety, stress, anger, depression, frustration, sleeplessness, nightmares and flashbacks from his assault."

“You don’t have thoughts when that is happening. You are trying to survive,” Gadson said with his attorneys during a press conference announcing the federal lawsuit. “I’m scared of all these police officers at this moment because I feel like they all are in collaboration with those three who hurt me. Until they are suspended, I will not feel safe in Colorado Springs.”

In January, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the charges were dropped against Gadson after he paid a $15 fine for improperly displaying the license plates on his car.

On Friday, Aug. 4, CSPD released an update on his arrest and the personnel investigation through body camera footage, a case summary, and administrative insights.

In a statement released with the update, Chief Adrian Vasquez said:

“In support of transparency in law enforcement investigations, I am notifying our community that we have completed the personnel investigation into the use of force incident involving Mr. Dalvin Gadson Ochoa. I will be releasing the personnel investigation’s case summary and findings materials. I am also releasing the full body-worn camera videos from each of the officers involved in the personnel investigation” Chief Vasquez

Internal Affairs Findings

CSPD's Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) released a memo detailing administrative insight and the final determination into the accusations lobbied against the three officers named in the lawsuit and three others involved in the incident.

Ofc. Colby Hickman

The allegation of violating General Order 500: Use of Force, for unlawfully applying or using force against the complainant during a traffic stop was determined to be unfounded. No further action was recommended against Ofc. Hickman.

Ofc. Christopher Hummel

The allegation of violating General Order 500: Use of Force, for unlawfully applying or using force against the complainant during a traffic stop was determined to be unfounded. No further action was recommended for this.

The allegation of violating General Order 120: Treatment of the Public, for telling the complainant, “You’re under arrest you dumb fuck”, and demeaning the arrestee was determined to be sustained.

The allegation of violating General Order 401.30: Police Officer Conduct, Conduct Unbecoming a Police Officer, for making inappropriate and unprofessional comments towards the complainant well after the initial use of force, demonstrated unacceptable behavior on the officer's part and brought disrepute and distrust of the Colorado Springs Police Department was determined to be sustained.

The Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) recommended Ofc. Hummel receive a ten-hour suspension and be removed from his position as a Police Training Officer for the two sustained allegations.

Ofc. Matthew Anderson

The allegation of violating General Order 500: Use of Force, for an unlawful application of force against the complainant per Colorado State Law; 18-1-707, was determined to be unfounded. No further action was recommended for this.

However, the IAU stated further review brought up issues surrounding Ofc. Anderson punching Gadson in the face and head 13-14 times in a row and the 11-12 consecutive punches to Gadson's side and abdomen. The IAU states while the number of total strikes is lawful, the action is not in line with the training and expectations of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to the IAU, officers are taught to assess and evaluate the effectiveness of their use of force and to change tactics "upon realization of that fact." Officers are also trained to repeatedly give verbal commands to the suspect directing compliance.

Per CSPD training, IAU stated Ofc. Anderson should've "utilized force in a manner consistent with application, evaluation of effectiveness, and the assessment of alternative measures of force before continuing with the same tactic." Meaning Ofc. Anderson should've thrown three or four punches, evaluated the effectiveness of the force, then utilize alternative force due to the ineffectiveness of the original punches. While it might've ultimately taken 14 punches to achieve compliance, the 14 consecutive punches without an evaluation or assessment were not appropriate.

Due to that, the allegation of Ofc. Anderson violating General Order 402.20: Orders and Discretionary Judgement, for failing to follow CSPD training doctrine and departmental expectations of constantly evaluating and assessing the effectiveness of use of force applications and determining if an alternative is available while issuing verbal commands for compliance was sustained.

The IUA determined because this behavior didn't appear to be a pattern of behavior, the unit recommended an SDR and 10 hours of remedial scenario training on properly evaluating the effectiveness of uses of force, assessing other options, and using verbal commands for compliance throughout the use of force.

Officer Joshua Kephart

The allegation of violating General Order 120.25: Treatment of the Public – Impartiality, for making inappropriate and unprofessional comments about the complainant was sustained. The IAU recommended SDR.

The allegation of violating General Order 1100: Investigative Procedures, for failing to complete and accurately document the components of the investigation and properly collect evidence was determined to be unfounded. No further action was recommended.

Sergeant Karim Fudge

The allegation of violating General Order 1100: Investigative Procedures, for failing to properly coordinate the incident investigation from a supervisory position and ensure all components of the investigation were thorough and complete was sustained.

The allegation of violating General Order DL 150-01: Principles of Supervision, for failing to adequately take charge of the situation and incident and not actively manage the personnel and resources as required to ensure a properly completed investigation was sustained.

The allegation of violating General Order 504: Body Worn Camera, for failing to have his BWC on during his assessment of the incident on scene was determined to be unfounded.

For the sustained violations, the IAU recommended a written reprimand for the serious nature of the violations.

Sergeant Rueben Crews

The allegation of violating General Order DL 150-01: Principals of Supervision, for failing to inquire about any supervisory tasks he needed to do or to check on the status of the suspect in the hospital was determined to be unfounded.

The allegation of violating General Order 1100: Investigative Procedures, for the reasons stated above, was determined to be unfounded.

CSPD stated due to pending civil litigation, the department will not provide further statements about this case or the released materials.