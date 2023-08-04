Skip to Content
Cat found through Facebook post returned to Colorado Springs owner

Human Society of Pikes Peak region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local cat parents received some great news as "Sneakers" was returned home.

An employee with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region saw a post on Facebook showing Sneakers stuck between two fences. The person who posted the photo believed Sneakers had passed away.

Thankfully, when the employee pulled up to the spot, the cat perked up right away!

It turns out Sneakers has been adopted from the Human Society and was able to be returned to his owners.

Ty Evans

