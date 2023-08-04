British scouts to leave South Korean Jamboree site after 100 participants suffer heat ailments

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.K. Scout Association says more than 4,000 British Scouts will leave the World Scout Jamboree at a campsite in South Korea and move into hotels this weekend, as concerns grow after more than 100 participants were treated for heat-related ailments. The pullout of the Jamboree’s largest national contingent was announced hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promised an “unlimited supply” of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to provide chilled water to the site. South Korea has been grappling with one of its hottest summers in years during the event, which started Wednesday. About 40,000 scouts from 158 countries who are mostly teenagers are participating in the Jamboree.

