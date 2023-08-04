Attorney of accused Baltimore County serial rapist asks judge to keep him in custody

By Dennis Valera

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — James Shipe Sr., accused of at least five rapes in the 1970s and 1980s, will remain in a Baltimore County jail without bail.

His attorney requested, in court on Thursday, that Shipe remain in custody.

Police said Shipe, 70, was arrested after DNA evidence from the 1970s linked him to the crimes.

Shipe has been charged with the rape of five women from 1978 and 1986.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, the first rape happened in September 1978 when a man broke into a woman’s apartment in Cockeysville.

The suspect then broke into and allegedly raped four other women in their separate apartment units in December 1978; September 1982; May 1986; and September 1986.

All the incidents happened within a one-mile radius of each other, detectives determined.

Shipe Sr. was recently developed as a suspect after investigators combed through previous police records, which included information from victim statements and arrest records.

Search and seizure warrants were issued on June 13 to collect DNA from Shipe Sr. which were given to Baltimore County Forensics for analysis.

Forensic evidence collected under the Greater Baltimore Medical Center Slide Project was used to compare the DNA swab from Shipe Sr., which was a match, according to detectives.

The GBMC Slide Project is a collection of forensic evidence from sexual assault survivors starting in the 1970s by then emergency department physician, Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker.

The evidence was saved on microscope slides and then stored for safekeeping.

This practice by Dr. Breitenecker predated the standard protocol now known as a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam or ‘SAFE.’

Turn Around is an organization that supports survivors of sexual violence. It has been making sure the survivors of these rapes have been taken care of, mostly through victim advocate Amanda Harkins.

Amanda Rodriguez, Turn Around’s executive director, said generally survivors whose rapes happened a while ago often “can’t close a chapter” in their lives.

So, it can be jarring when an arrest is made, even if there is some relief.

“When you bring that back 40 years later, it can be a really hard experience for survivors,” Rodriguez said.

As Shipe’s case moves forward, they will continue to provide services and resources for these women. That will include advocacy services in court and therapy.

Shipe’s attorney did request a preliminary hearing, one has tentatively been scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

