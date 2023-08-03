Three dead, two injured after car hits light pole, gets ‘cut in half’ in Las Vegas

By Rachel Zalucki

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are dead, and two are seriously injured after a car was “cut in half” by a light pole in North Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the single-vehicle collision was initially reported at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Carey Avenue around 11:57 p.m. Authorities also contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to determine the jurisdiction of the accident, which ultimately was given to NLVPD.

A preliminary investigation conducted by NLVPD determined that a red 2017 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King, approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. Police say that just prior to the intersection, the vehicle “began to lose control” and “eventually left the roadway.”

The vehicle then struck a light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection, which cut the vehicle in half, according to police.

Of the five occupants in the vehicle, two were pronounced deceased at the scene, and a third was pronounced dead while en route to a nearby hospital. Police say two other occupants were transported to University Medical Center with “serious, life-threatening injuries” and are currently listed in “critical condition.”

It was also determined that the vehicle has been stolen out of the Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of their next of kin.

Police say the investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

