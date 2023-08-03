Protesters against Eritrea’s government set fire to booths at cultural festival in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media are reporting that an Eritrea-themed cultural festival in Stockholm took a turbulent turn when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters stormed the event. Swedish police said there was no immediate reports of any injuries. But Swedish newspapers said several people were hurt in connection with what the publications described as a riot. The news outlets say the protesters set fire to booths, tore down tent shelters and threw rocks at the outdoor site of the Festival Eritrea Scandinavia. The annual event that has been held since the 1990s. Sweden is home to tens of thousands of people with Eritrean roots.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.