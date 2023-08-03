New Zealand to boost its defense capabilities as it faces increasing tensions in the Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand plans to boost its defense capabilities as tensions rise in the Pacific, due in part to a military buildup by China. Defense Minister Andrew Little said Friday that current defense spending amount to about 1% of the nation’s economy, a proportion he expects will need to rise, although not as high as 2%. He says replacing aging navy frigates and patrol vessels is among the most pressing needs under consideration. The new defense policy paper released by Little contains no specifics about increases in spending, equipment or troops. Those details are expected to be finalized in a later plan.

