Italy approves extradition of priest wanted for murder, torture during Argentina dictatorship

ROME (AP) — Italy’s justice minister has approved the extradition of an Italian priest sought by Argentina on charges of murder and torture during that country’s last military dictatorship but the priest is appealing the extradition in Italian courts, a lawyer and rights groups say. Attorney Arturo Salerni, who represents Argentina, tells The Associated Press that Justice Minister Carlo Nordio on Wednesday signed off on the request to extradite the Rev. Franco Reverberi, an 85-year-old priest who served as military chaplain during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship. However, according to an Italian human rights group monitoring the case, Reverberi is appealing his extradition to Italy’s top criminal court and a ruling isn’t expected for several weeks.

