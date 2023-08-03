Investigators name the trooper who fatally shot a Black Minnesota man during a traffic stop

Investigators have identified the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man after a traffic stop. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that Trooper Ryan Londregan shot 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II. Londregan and two other troopers involved in the stop are on administrative leave. Racial justice groups and relatives of Cobb want the governor to fire the troopers. The troopers had pulled over Cobb for a traffic stop early Monday on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The troopers tried to take Cobb into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order before fatally shooting him.

