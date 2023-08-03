Fired New Mexico State basketball coach says he was made the scapegoat for toxic culture

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico State University basketball coach Greg Heiar says he was made the scapegoat for hazing and other problems within the program that administrators chose to ignore. He outlined the claims in a document related to an arbitration case in which he claims the university wrongfully fired him. The university responded with its own filing denying the claims. The university released the documents Thursday following a report by ESPN on Heiar’s claims that NMSU’s former chancellor and athletic director made him “the sacrificial lamb” to protect their careers and the university. An arbitration hearing between the parties is expected to begin next year.

