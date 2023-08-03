Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft

NEW YORK (AP) — A former president of one of the nation’s largest police unions has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $600,000 from a fund consisting of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl has sentenced Ed Mullins Thursday. Mullins admitted to the theft in January when he pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge. Koeltl says Mullins deserved credit for his four decades of police work and numerous charitable deeds, but he also says the Port Washington resident needs to pay for his crime. His deal with prosecutors called for a sentence of up to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison.

