EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over protest crackdown and support for Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on several Belarus police, justice and prison officials over the crackdown on anti-government activists that started three years ago. The bloc also targeted media personnel a company accused of supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine. Thursday’s move hit 38 officials, including several judges and prosecutors. The EU also froze the assets of state oil and chemicals giant Belneftekhim. It says the company benefits from support provided by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Belarus was swept by massive protests after Lukashenko was returned to power in an August 2020 election widely considered to be fraudulent. More than 35,000 people were arrested during the protests that followed.

