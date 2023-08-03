Drexel men’s basketball player Terrence Butler found dead in his apartment
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drexel University says men’s basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday. No other details were provided. Butler was a rising junior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who was a reserve on the team. He appeared in eight games in two seasons with the Dragons. The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll last season. He dealt with injuries the last two seasons.