Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates are suing to block a new Texas law that expands what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct. They argue it will be used to target drag shows but could also criminalize ballet and even cheerleading. The federal lawsuit filed in Houston by the American Civil Liberties Union argues the Texas law is unconstitutional and threatens the livelihood and free expression” of drag performers and others. The law is set to take effect Sept. 1. Supporters of the bill say it protects children from seeing sexually explicit content

