Delaware county agrees to pay more than $1 million to settle lawsuit over fatal police shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s largest county have agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2021. The settlement was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request. It calls for New Castle County to pay $1.05 million to a law firm representing the family of Lymond Moses. It also includes the dismissal of all claims against the three officers involved in the incident. The settlement was signed by a representative of Moses’ estate on July 21, six weeks after defense attorneys asked a federal judge to rule in their favor without a trial. A report commissioned by the Delaware attorney general’s office concluded that the officers were justified in using deadly force against Moses.

