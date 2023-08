COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a hit gas line Thursday afternoon on the east side of town.

Crews responded to the scene near the intersection of Peterson Rd. and Pony Tracks Rd around 1:30 p.m. Shortly after responding, CSFD said crews had clamped the gas line.

There were no evacuations in the area and no one was injured. Roads in the area will remain closed at this time.