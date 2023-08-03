CPW rangers rescue woman from Arkansas River in Pueblo after kayak collapses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman in a folding kayak was rescued from the Arkansas River Thursday afternoon below the dam in Pueblo.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), passing bicyclists saw the woman in distress and called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. A team of CPW staffers immediately responded.

CPW said Ranger Daryl Seder put on his swift water rescue dry suit and swam out to the woman. She was wearing a lifejacket and was able to tell the ranger that her kayak had collapsed after hitting a log and her foot was trapped in the kayak.

“She certainly was in danger, no doubt, being trapped like that. Especially if the log had shifted. Even wearing a life jacket, if she had gotten pulled into the current, facedown, it could have been bad," Ranger Seder said.

Seder was able to free the woman who then floated to shore where she was pulled out by members of the Pueblo West Fire Department.

CPW said the woman's ankle and leg were checked out by a medical team but she was able to leave on her own.

“I’m very proud of my team for their quick response to this incident,” said Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo. “It’s also gratifying to see this victim was wearing a life jacket. I have no doubt she would have drowned if she wasn’t wearing a life jacket. This incident could have turned out much worse.”