At least 15 dead after bus tumbles down steep hillside in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 15 people have been killed after their bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit. The state public safety agency said in a statement posted to its Facebook page that rescuers were still working to remove people from the bus and said the death toll was preliminary. Some 21 passengers were injured. The accident occurred near Tepic, the state capital. Local media outlets reported that the bus had departed Mexico City and was bound for the border city of Tijuana.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.