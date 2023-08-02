Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is due in federal court to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He will be facing a judge just blocks from the U.S. Capitol that his supporters stormed to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. In what’s by now become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement on Thursday, be officially taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released, so he can rejoin the campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

