To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later. It’s the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. Hamlin announced Thursday that he will be a brand ambassador for the tech platform B Generous. The company says its “Donate Now, Pay Later” service yields much higher average donations compared to the average online donation collected last year. The service is free for donors but charges nonprofits a fee.