‘This is problem-solving’: Doug Burgum qualifies for GOP debate after offering gift cards to donors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — With less than a month until the first Republican primary debate, several presidential candidates are scrambling to meet participation requirements set by the Republican National Committee. In order to qualify for the Aug. 23 debate, candidates have to meet polling requirements and secure 40,000 unique donors.

In an interview with KCCI Sunday, Doug Burgum called the criteria a “clubhouse rule that was created to try to keep fresh ideas off the stage.”

“A rule like that benefits people who’ve held national office, who’ve been a television pundit in D.C. or New York… those rules are designed to protect that that sort of good old boy network as opposed to having fresh faces in the crowd,” Burgum said.

Busy political week in Iowa with GOP candidates campaigningWho’s running for president in 2024? Here are the candidates — so far To incentivize donors, Burgum began offering $20 Visa or MasterCard gift cards in exchange for $1 donations. In less than seven weeks, Burgum secured enough donors to qualify for the first debate.

“We’re pleased that we’ve got so many supporters that want to see us on the debate stage. This is the kind of problem-solving we need more of in Washington, D.C.,” Burgum said. “People said it would never happen and we’re already there and cruising. We love the response and we love the fact that people appreciate entrepreneurs and innovators.”

A Fox Business poll from July 15-19 found Burgum polling at 3% in Iowa, putting him behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

Burgum, however, is the fourth-highest spender on TV ads in Central Iowa. A KCCI analysis found, as of July 20, Burgum’s campaign had spent roughly $703,000 on ad buys in Central Iowa.

While flooding the state with TV ads, the North Dakota governor is also sharing his story on the campaign trail. He spent time with Iowans in Boone and Webster City on Saturday before traveling to Newton Sunday for a meet and greet with Jasper County Republicans.

“We’ve got the expertise to work on the problems that are touching every American like the economy, energy and national security,” Burgum said. “When we’re out talking to people in Iowa, these are the things they’re concerned about.”

Burgum will return to Iowa, along with 11 other GOP candidates, next month to participate in Gov. Reynolds’ “Fair-Side Chats.”

