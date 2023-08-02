Students’ lives thrown into disarray after West Virginia college announces plans to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The lives of hundreds of students at a small university in West Virginia have been turned upside down after the school announced just before the start of fall classes that it plans to cease operations. Alderson Broaddus University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to develop a plan to disband. The move comes after another board overseeing the state’s four-year colleges and universities revoked the school’s ability to award degrees effective Dec. 31. Now, students at the small Baptist university in Philippi are looking elsewhere _ and fast. Sophomore Ashton Miller says he now has two weeks to find a new school before the start of fall classes.

