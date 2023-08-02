Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say

Federal investigators said a dump truck driver in rural Missouri last year may have never seen an oncoming Amtrak train before it was too late. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded in a report Wednesday that the railroad crossing’s poor design contributed to the derailment last June that killed four and injured 146 others. Officials say the road approaching the crossing was too steep and made it hard for the dump truck driver to see the approaching train. The crossing near Mendon didn’t have any lights or signals to warn that a train was approaching. Residents had expressed concerns for nearly three years about the safety of the crossing because of the lack of visibility. The crossing was closed after the derailment.

