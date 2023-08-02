New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy leaving Italy vacation early after death of lieutenant governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state Thursday after the death this week of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Murphy’s spokesperson says he will leave Italy Thursday morning. He was set to be in Italy, where he owns a home, until Aug. 13. Oliver died after a short stay at a hospital in Livingston, New Jersey, for an undisclosed medical issue. She had been serving as acting governor when her hospitalization was announced. She died the next day. No cause has been released. Senate President Nicholas Scutari is serving as acting governor until Murphy returns to New Jersey.

